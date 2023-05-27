Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.3 %

DBX opened at $22.81 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.



