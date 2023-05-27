Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

