Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enviva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enviva by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Enviva by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EVA opened at $8.54 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $578.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.