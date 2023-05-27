Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

