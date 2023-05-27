Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $420,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

