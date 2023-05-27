Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,512,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

