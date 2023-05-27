Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $414,000 in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMOM. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,312,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS GMOM opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $174.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.