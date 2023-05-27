Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWRE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

