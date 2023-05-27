Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,059 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1,301.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

