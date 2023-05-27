Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,197 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,313,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NVT stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

