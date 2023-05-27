Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

