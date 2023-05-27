Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

