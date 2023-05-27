Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $496.21 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $505.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

