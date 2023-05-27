Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 36,567 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

