Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Shares of OTTR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

