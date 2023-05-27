Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,651 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

