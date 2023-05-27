Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,695,143 shares of company stock valued at $598,266,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

SHLS stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.