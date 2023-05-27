Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:FND opened at $91.79 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

