Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

