Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iRobot by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

