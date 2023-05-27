Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 524.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,162 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,662,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,201,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 224,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYF opened at $52.67 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

