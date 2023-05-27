Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canaan were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Canaan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Canaan had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

