Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.14.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$71.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.