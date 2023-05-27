Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

TSE:CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

