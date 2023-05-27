Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

CM stock opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.69. The stock has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$71.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

