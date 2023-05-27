Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 51,590 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

