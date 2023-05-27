Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 8.7%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 780,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,824,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Cano Health Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.27 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

