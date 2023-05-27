Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

CPRI stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,204,000 after buying an additional 123,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

