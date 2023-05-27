Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.60.
CPRI stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
