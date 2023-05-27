Ceera Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,075 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

