Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Caroline S. Levy Sells 2,200 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Celsius Stock Down 2.1 %

Celsius stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $138.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 77,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Celsius by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.78.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

