Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE CSR opened at $58.77 on Friday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $879.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.39%.

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.

