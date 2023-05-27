Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Children’s Place stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Children’s Place has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $18,548,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

