CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.18.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$130.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.