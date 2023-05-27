CIBC Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$76.40 and a 1-year high of C$97.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

