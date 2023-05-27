CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 109,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 67,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $608.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 112,806 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 561,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CI&T by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CI&T by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

