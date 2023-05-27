Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,973 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

