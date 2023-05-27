Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,541 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.