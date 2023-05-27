Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 738,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 559,795 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,857,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:HYD opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

