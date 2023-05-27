Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,979 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $131.28 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

