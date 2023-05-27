Citigroup Inc. Buys 491 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PECO opened at $28.53 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

