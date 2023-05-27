Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

