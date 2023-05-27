Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $18,801,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 158,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

