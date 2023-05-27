Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after buying an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,519,000 after buying an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.3 %

Perrigo stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

