Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 3,366.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,612 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immunovant by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunovant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunovant Stock Down 0.1 %

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

