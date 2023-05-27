Citigroup Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,619,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,236,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.94 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.