Citigroup Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

