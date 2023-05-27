Citigroup Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 499,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Radware Price Performance

Radware Company Profile

Shares of Radware stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.