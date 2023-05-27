Citigroup Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.45 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

