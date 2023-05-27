Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,005,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,965,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,965,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,585,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,184,482.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,215 shares of company stock worth $1,258,288 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.93 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

