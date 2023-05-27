Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 784,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MaxCyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $420.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.66. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 27,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $140,145.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,020 shares of company stock worth $346,484 over the last 90 days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

